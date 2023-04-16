88.5 F
The Villages
Sunday, April 16, 2023
Elections official will discuss misinformation and voter fraud

By Staff Report
Wesley WIlcox
Marion County Supervisor of Elections Wesley Wilcox will speak to the League of Women Voters The Villages/Tri-County this month in The Villages.

He is scheduled to speak at 10 a.m. Monday, April 24 at Manatee Recreation Center. All are welcome. No Villages ID will be required.
In 2001, Wilcox implemented a new voter registration system and was a member of the technical team for the successful 2006 implementation of the state-wide voter registration system. In 2017, he assisted with the design and launch of Florida’s online voter registration system.
He will discuss how new legislation is affecting voters’ rights and will provide an update on drop boxes and the vote-by-mail changes. He will discuss misinformation as it relates to voter fraud.

