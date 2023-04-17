78.4 F
Walmart Neighborhood Market coming to County Road 466 and Cherry Lake Road

By Meta Minton

A proposal for a Walmart Neighborhood Market at County Road 466 and Cherry Lake Road was pitched Monday night to the Lady Lake Commission.

The grocery store with an accompanying gas station has been envisioned on 20.55 acres at the corner of the massive Hammock Oaks project being developed by the Kolter Group.

A Walmart Neighborhood Market will anchor a new retail development at the corner of County Road 466 and Cherry Lake Road.

In a special conceptual presentation Monday evening before the commission, it was revealed that the planned commercial development at the highly desirable corner across from Spring Arbor Village, will also include two restaurants and a bank. One of the restaurants would be sit-down restaurant while the other would be a fast-food restaurant.

Commissioner Ruth Kussard asked for assurances that the Walmart will be a grocery store format and not a full-blown super center. She received the promise it would be a Walmart Neighborhood Market like the one at Sarasota Plaza on County Road 466A in The Villages.

The Walmart Neighborhood Market at Sarasota Plaza.

The gas station would include an in-and-out entrance from County Road 466. In addition, John Curtis of the Kolter Group revealed that a traffic signal would need to be added near the store.

Sensing it was a time to bargain, Commissioner Ed Freeman leaned on Curtis for a previously promised “Welcome to Lady Lake” sign at the location. There is a small sign in the median, but Freeman said he wants a “big” sign.

“I want it to say ‘Welcome to Lady Lake,’ in big letters,” Freeman said.

Curtis indicated he was amenable to the sign and indicated it would be lighted.

The commissioners unanimously approved by consensus the proposal for the Walmart Neighborhood Market at that location.

