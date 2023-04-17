78 F
The Villages
Monday, April 17, 2023
Woman driving suspicious Lexus sedan arrested at Circle K

By Staff Report
YaTisa Yasmine Mosley
Ya’Tisa Yasmine Mosley

A woman driving a suspicious Lexus sedan was arrested at the Circle K at U.S. 301 and State Road 44 in Wildwood.

Ya’Tisa Yasmine Mosley, 34, of Wildwood pulled up to the gas pumps at 10:22 p.m. Friday when a Sumter County sheriff’s deputy ran the vehicle’s license plate and and found that the license plate was unassigned. It also led to the discovery that Mosley’s license was suspended.

Mosley told the deputy she “had no idea” her license was suspended. A closer look at the license plate on the silver Lexus revealed that the yellow tag had been altered to appear that it would not expire until April 2024.

Mosley claimed her boyfriend purchased the vehicle in March. Mosley said she had taken her old license plate and placed it on the Lexus. She claimed she had insurance.

A folded dollar bill was found in the vehicle. The dollar bill had a powdery white residue that tested positive for cocaine.

Mosley was arrested on charges of failure to register a motor vehicle and possession of drug equipment. She was booked at the Sumter County Detention Center and released after posting $1,500 bond.

Photos