Woman nabbed in stolen car allegedly had meth tucked in Victoria’s Secret bag

A woman nabbed in a stolen car allegedly had methamphetamine tucked in a Victoria’s Secret bag.

Lacey Dawn Turley, 33, of Leesburg, was driving a white Infiniti with an Oregon license plate at about 3:30 p.m. Saturday on U.S. Hwy. 27/441 at Eagles Nest Road when an officer discovered the vehicle had been reported stolen in Lakeland, according to an arrest report from the Lady Lake Police Department. A traffic stop was initiated at U.S. Hwy. 27/441 at County Road 466.

A Victoria’s Secret cosmetics bag was found inside a backpack on the front passenger floorboard. The cosmetics bag contained another bag which held about 1 gram of methamphetamine as well as a smoking device with the residue of methamphetamine.

Turley was arrested on charges of grand theft auto, possession of methamphetamine and possession of drug paraphernalia. She was taken into custody and booked at the Lake County Jail. Bond was set at $5,000.