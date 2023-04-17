78 F
The Villages
Subscribe
Monday, April 17, 2023
type here...

Woman nabbed in stolen car allegedly had meth tucked in Victoria’s Secret bag

By Sponsored Story
Lacey Dawn Turley
Lacey Dawn Turley

A woman nabbed in a stolen car allegedly had methamphetamine tucked in a Victoria’s Secret bag.

Lacey Dawn Turley, 33, of Leesburg, was driving a white Infiniti with an Oregon license plate at about 3:30 p.m. Saturday on U.S. Hwy. 27/441 at Eagles Nest Road when an officer discovered the vehicle had been reported stolen in Lakeland, according to an arrest report from the Lady Lake Police Department. A traffic stop was initiated at U.S. Hwy. 27/441 at County Road 466.

A Victoria’s Secret cosmetics bag was found inside a backpack on the front passenger floorboard. The cosmetics bag contained another bag which held about 1 gram of methamphetamine as well as a smoking device with the residue of methamphetamine.

Turley was arrested on charges of grand theft auto, possession of methamphetamine and possession of drug paraphernalia. She was taken into custody and booked at the Lake County Jail. Bond was set at $5,000.

More Headlines

Get Our Daily Emails

Headlines

Letters to the Editor

Get your golf verbiage correct

A Village of Del Mar resident, in a Letter to the Editor, urges residents to get their golf verbiage correct.

Gate attendant weighs in on gate strikes

An attendant at the Santiago Gate, in a Letter to the Editor, weighs in on the many gate strikes in The Villages.

How about we put a ‘Please Don’t Hit Me’ sign on the gates?

In a Letter to the Editor, a Village of Hemingway resident suggesting putting a “Please Don’t Him Me” sign on the gates.

Gun control to help reduce mass shooting

A Village of Hemingway resident responds to Letters to the Editor recently expressing a pro and a con on the subject of gun control.

Use a little common sense when it comes to the gates

A Village of Gilchrist resident, in a Letter to the Editor, urges fellow residents to use a little common sense when it comes to the gates.

Photos