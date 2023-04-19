56.2 F
The Villages
Wednesday, April 19, 2023
Jacqueline Ann Derry

By Staff Report
Jacqueline Ann Derry (Cutcliffe) 82, passed away peacefully, surrounded by family on March 13, 2023.

Jackie is survived by her sister Donna Cutcliffe, sons Ricky and Bobby, grandchildren (Kelly, Monica, and Summer), great grandchildren (Zeb and Everett), and many nieces and nephews.

Born in Boston, MA and raised in North Reading, MA, with 5 sisters, Jackie was a devoted member of Red Sox Nation in The Villages and VFW Ladies Auxiliary in Beachmont, MA. She was a strong and brilliant woman who loved her family unconditionally and will continue living in our hearts and memories forever.

A celebration of life will be held on Saturday, April 22, 2023, at the The Villages Hibiscus Recreation Center between 1:30 and 4 pm.

