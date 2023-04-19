64.1 F
The Villages
Wednesday, April 19, 2023
Spring breaker with bad driving record busted on felony charge

By Staff Report
Heather Rae Tucci

A spring breaker with a bad driving record was busted on a felony charge.

Heather Rae Tucci, 35, of Ocoee, wearing a yellow T-shirt proclaiming “spring break,” was driving a black Ford pickup Sunday night southbound on U.S. Hwy. 27/441 when license plate reader alerted on officer that the pickup’s license plate had expired in August, according to an arrest report from the Fruitland Park Police Department.

During a traffic stop, the officer found that Tucci has been classified as a habitual traffic offender. She was issued the 60-month classification as a habitual offender this past November.

She was arrested on a third degree felony charge of driving as a habitual offender. She was also ticketed for the expired license plate.

Tucci was booked at the Lake County Jail and released after posting $2,000 bond.

