Dewey Comer Palmer of Fruitland Park, FL passed away on April 13, 2023. He was born on July 14, 1946, in Andalusia, AL to Carl Richard and Margarel Harrison Palmer. Dewey is survived by his wife Cathy Diane, of 51 years, and four children: Pamela D. Palmer, Christopher D. Palmer, Crystal D. Baker, and Cathy Jo Ann Palmer, also 2 stepdaughters Michelle Hamel and Mary Ann Walker, 9 grandchildren and 10 great-grandchildren.

Dewey was from a family of 10 children and is survived by 5 brothers and 3 sisters: Carl H. (Linda) Palmer, James H. (Janice) Palmer, Charles R. (Jean) Palmer, Ricky J. Palmer, Jerry C. (Visey) Palmer, Lynda Gail Pittman, Charlene Newman, and Debra Gandy, as well as many nieces and nephews. He was preceded in death by his father, mother, and brother Richard L. Palmer.

Dewey served in the Navy during the Vietnam War and was a retired truck driver (after a career of 23 years). He always put his family first and was always there for his wife and children. Dewey was an artist who played guitar and could draw with either hand. He was always smiling and making other people smile and could tell the best dad jokes. He was a gentle soul and will forever be missed.

Dewey did not wish to have a funeral but wanted only his immediate family to get together to remember him. So, a celebration of life will be held when all can attend.