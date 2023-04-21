60.4 F
The Villages
Subscribe
Friday, April 21, 2023
type here...

Speeding habitual offender apprehended near entrance to Spanish Springs

By Staff Report
Ricardo Guevara Garcia
Ricardo Guevara Garcia

A speeding habitual offender was apprehended near the entrance to Spanish Springs.

Ricardo Guevara Garcia, 39, of Ocala, was traveling at 70 miles per hour in a 45 mph zone at 7:15 a.m. Wednesday southbound on U.S. Hwy. 27/441 at Main Street, according to an arrest report from the Lady Lake Police Department.

During a traffic stop, the officer learned that the native of Honduras has been classified as a habitual traffic offender and his license has been revoked for five years.

He was arrested on a third degree felony charge of driving while license suspended. He was booked at the Lake County Jail and released after posting $2,000 bond.

More Headlines

Get Our Daily Emails

Headlines

Letters to the Editor

How do you know if a dog is legitimately a service dog?

In a Letter to the Editor, a Village of DeLuna resident poses the question, how do you know if a dog is legitimately a service dog?

Golf used as a verb

A Village of Ashland woman weighs in on the controversy of using golf as a verb. Read her Letter to the Editor.

Are we really conserving water in The Villages?

A Village of Citrus Grove resident, in a Letter to the Editor, wonders if the whole house demand water heaters are really conserving water.

The (small) mind of Governor DeSantis

In a Letter to the Editor, a Village of Belle Aire resident is critical of Gov. Ron DeSantis and his war on Disney.

Overflow parking being abused in our villa community

A resident of the Rio Grande Villas, in a Letter to the Editor, describes parking abuses where she lives.

Photos