Speeding habitual offender apprehended near entrance to Spanish Springs

A speeding habitual offender was apprehended near the entrance to Spanish Springs.

Ricardo Guevara Garcia, 39, of Ocala, was traveling at 70 miles per hour in a 45 mph zone at 7:15 a.m. Wednesday southbound on U.S. Hwy. 27/441 at Main Street, according to an arrest report from the Lady Lake Police Department.

During a traffic stop, the officer learned that the native of Honduras has been classified as a habitual traffic offender and his license has been revoked for five years.

He was arrested on a third degree felony charge of driving while license suspended. He was booked at the Lake County Jail and released after posting $2,000 bond.