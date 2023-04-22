66.2 F
The Villages
Saturday, April 22, 2023
Deputies arrest driver with bath salts and smoking device loaded with THC oil

By Staff Report
Harold Lee Owens
Harold Lee Owens

Sumter County sheriff’s deputies arrested a driver who was found to be in possession of bath salts and a electronic smoking device loaded with THC oil.

Harold Lee Owens, 39, of Wildwood, was driving a gold Ford Explorer pulling a utility trailer without a registration when he was pulled over at 3:53 p.m. Thursday in the vicinity of County Road 462 and County Road 229 in Wildwood, according to an arrest report. When a deputy approached the vehicle, the “strong odor of burnt marijuana” was detected. Owens had a medical marijuana card, but it had expired in February.

A search of the vehicle turned up an electronic smoking device with a gold oil-like substance that tested positive for THC. A partially burned marijuana cigarette was found in a cup holder. A white container found the vehicle held a powdery substance identified as bath salts.

Owens was arrested on two felony counts of drug possession as well as misdemeanor charges of possession of marijuana and possession of drug equipment. He was booked at the Sumter County Detention Center and released after posting $6,000 bond.

