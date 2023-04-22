82.3 F
The Villages
Subscribe
Saturday, April 22, 2023
type here...

Family Of Mottled Ducks In The Village Of Charlotte

By Staff Report

This mother mottled duck has a lot of little ducklings to keep in a row at this retention pond in the Village of Charlotte. Thanks to Becky Mars for sharing!

Family Of Mottled Ducks In The Village Of Charlotte
Family Of Mottled Ducks In The Village Of Charlotte

Share your local photos with us at https://villages-news.com/contact-us!

More Headlines

Get Our Daily Emails

Headlines

Letters to the Editor

The Villages has improved life for the people who were here first

A Village of Virginia Trace resident has an answer for a Wildwood native who complained about the influx of Yankees.

Limit access to assault rifles and address the mental health issues

In a Letter to the Editor, a Village of Citrus Grove resident offers an opinion on gun control.

It is time to stop the madness that divides our community

A Village of Orange Blossom Gardens resident, in a Letter to the Editor, contends it is time to stop the madness that divides the community.

Our lifestyle is being ruined by the crowds

In a Letter to the Editor, a Village of Sanibel resident fears that apartments, housing and traffic will ruin the lifestyle so many Villagers thought they were buying into.

Arizona might have been a better choice

A Villa Valdosta resident, in a Letter to the Editor, pondered a move to Arizona before settling on The Villages.

Photos