This week, I helped launch the Florida Law Enforcement Virtual Job Fair with the Florida Sheriffs Association and Florida Police Chiefs Association. This nationwide recruitment event aimed to bring in officers from across the nation to serve in a state that backs the blue.

Florida is the most pro-law enforcement state in the nation, and that isn’t just talk. We support our officers and have secured additional incentives and bonuses for those brave enough to wear a badge. These benefits include:

$5,000 bonus for new Florida law enforcement officers;

$1,000 allowance for basic recruit training costs;

Up to $1,000 of equivalency training costs; and

Up to $25,000 in down payment and closing cost assistance to eligible “hometown heroes” homebuyers and more!

Last year, Florida added more than a thousand officers to our state’s law enforcement ranks. More than half of these new officers are from out-of-state—where leaders may not stand up for those that protect and serve, like California, New York and Pennsylvania.

While this week’s job fair is now over, those still interested in a career in law enforcement should check out BeAFloridaHero.com. Be A Florida Hero is our comprehensive recruitment resource containing an interactive map of available career opportunities in law enforcement agencies statewide.

By supporting officers, and recruiting the best from across the country, we can continue building a Stronger, Safer Florida.

Ashley Moody is attorney general of Florida.