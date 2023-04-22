73 F
The Villages
Saturday, April 22, 2023
By Staff Report
Patricia A. Lee-Ehlers passed away on Tuesday, April 19, 2023 at the age of 85.

Patricia was born on Sunday, April 17, 1938 in Buffalo, NY to the late Richard and Evelyn Lee. Patricia spent most of her life living in the Buffalo, NY area where she worked in many areas. A little over 20 years ago, she moved to the local area and was an active member in the Continental Country Club community.

She is survived by her loving grandson, Justin of Wildwood, FL and one sister, Dolly and one brother, Ricky.

A memorial service for Mrs. Ehlers will not be held per her wishes. The family has suggested memorials in Patricia’s honor may be directed toward the ASPCA.

 



