87.2 F
The Villages
Subscribe
Saturday, April 22, 2023
type here...

Wildwood Police Department 5K raises awareness for autism

By Jordyn Pennington

More than 70 runners took part Saturday morning in the Wildwood Police Department’s first-ever 5k Fun Run for Autism Awareness.

The $30 entry fee included a T-shirt to commemorate the race, with all other proceeds benefiting Jack & Allie. The non-profit organization through Abel’s Learning Academy for Autism provides people with autism with the life skills needed to succeed as adults.

Terri Howard, the founder of the academy, hoped that the organization’s relationship with the police department would continue to be great on both sides as a result of their collaborative efforts. She and a group from the academy were in the race with other civilians and officers.

Runners took part in the first Wildwod Police Department 5K to raise awareness for autism
Runners took part in the first Wildwood Police Department 5K to raise awareness for autism.

All participants lined up a little after 8 a.m. as the sun rose over the starting line of the race. Adults and children were separated into two groups, with the adults running three laps around the park and the children running one lap.

The male and female winners of the children’s race were 7-year-old Heath with a time of 5:01 and 8-year-old Faith with a time of 5:11. Both were very excited to compete in the race, with Faith being both the first female to cross the finish line and the first in her wrestling club to complete the race.

“I felt excited,” said Faith. “I thought I was gonna win, and I did.”

The overall winner of the adult’s 5K was Wade Middleton. The South Sumter track runner finished the race in about 15 minutes, earning himself the first-place spot.

Wade Middleton was the first male finisher in the 5K
Wade Middleton was the first male finisher in the 5K.

The female winner of the 5K was Carolyn Stevens, an active runner. She was surprised to have been the top female finisher, but proud of herself, nonetheless.

“I just ran at the pace I usually set for myself,” said Stevens.

Carolyn Stevens was the first overall female finisher in the 5K
Carolyn Stevens was the first overall female finisher in the 5K.

Awards were given to the racers after all 76 runners had run their course. Each child was given a medal as a reminder of the hard work they put into the race. First through third place trophies were handed out to them, too, while adults were placed first through fifth.

Certificates of appreciation were presented to the organizations that helped make the race possible, including many of the event’s sponsors from across Sumter County.

All the free food available both during and after the race were donated from several different groups, including bananas from Fleet Foot, granola bars from Encounter Church, 114 hamburgers and 100 hotdogs from Best Meats, sandwiches from Subway and water bottles from Mike Scott Plumbing.

The medals and trophies were donated by Lake Panasoffkee United Methodist Church. Engine 31 of Sumter County Fire Rescue donated their time to the event as they stood by in case of a health emergency. They also brought free hats and fire safety coloring books for the kids to enjoy. In addition, many other groups donated money to the cause, such as a $1,000 donation from the Rotary Club of The Villages.

Extending a special thanks to every runner, sponsor and participant that made it possible was Officer Crystal Acevedo, who spearheaded the entire event. Leading up to the race, she used every avenue possible to get the word out about it. She put flyers in every store in Wildwood’s jurisdiction, contacted local news organizations, and spoke to the City of Wildwood.

“It was such a good turnout,” said Officer Acevedo. “Everybody enjoyed themselves, too, even the kids.”

More Headlines

Get Our Daily Emails

Headlines

Letters to the Editor

The Villages has improved life for the people who were here first

A Village of Virginia Trace resident has an answer for a Wildwood native who complained about the influx of Yankees.

Limit access to assault rifles and address the mental health issues

In a Letter to the Editor, a Village of Citrus Grove resident offers an opinion on gun control.

It is time to stop the madness that divides our community

A Village of Orange Blossom Gardens resident, in a Letter to the Editor, contends it is time to stop the madness that divides the community.

Our lifestyle is being ruined by the crowds

In a Letter to the Editor, a Village of Sanibel resident fears that apartments, housing and traffic will ruin the lifestyle so many Villagers thought they were buying into.

Arizona might have been a better choice

A Villa Valdosta resident, in a Letter to the Editor, pondered a move to Arizona before settling on The Villages.

Photos