Sunday, April 23, 2023
New Hobby Lobby on track to open later this year in The Villages

By Staff Report

A new Hobby Lobby store is on track to open later this year in The Villages.

The 55,000-square-foot-store is under construction at Buffalo Ridge Plaza.

Longstanding real estate partner, David Emihovich of Katz & Associates, worked with Hobby Lobby’s Matthew Abnet to secure the location in Buffalo Ridge Plaza.

Brisk progress is being made at the site of the new Hobby Lobby at Buffalo Ridge Plaza.

“The new store in this fast-growing community is exciting for Hobby Lobby and their customers,” said Emihovich, who has worked with Hobby Lobby to secure over 30 locations since 2013. “The location is consistently ranked as one of the most requested trade areas for them to enter, and Hobby Lobby is eager to meet that demand with this new store in the heart of The Villages.”

Hobby Lobby was founded in 1972 and currently operates 956 retail stores stocked with a treasure trove of over 80,000 arts, crafts, hobbies, home accent, seasonal, and custom framing products.

