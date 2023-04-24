77.7 F
The Villages
Monday, April 24, 2023
Suspect allegedly snatches woman’s dog and slashes her tires

By Staff Report
Travis Lee Kaley
Travis Lee Kaley

A suspect allegedly snatched a woman’s dog and slashed her tires at her apartment complex in Lady Lake.

Travis Lee Kaley, 33, of Lady Lake, went to the woman’s residence and began banging on the door at about 3 a.m. Saturday at The Quarters apartments, according to an arrest report from the Lady Lake Police Department. When the woman finally opened the door, Kaley entered the apartment, snatched the dog and left.

When Kaley reached the parking lot, he took out a knife and slashed the passenger side front and rear tires of her SUV, the report said.

“I am going to make your life a living hell, bitch,” he shouted before driving away in his green Ford Ranger pickup.

The woman provided police with Kaley’s address.

When officers arrived at his home, they immediately spotted the Ford Ranger pickup. They noted the front grill of the truck was still warm to the touch. He did not immediately answer the door. When he finally came out, he declined to speak with police.

Kaley was arrested on charges of burglary and criminal mischief. He was booked at the Lake County Jail and released after posting $16,000 bond.

