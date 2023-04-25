Amazing Grace Praise Team to perform at special event for Orphan Grain Train

As people around the world face hunger and other disrupting events to their lives, Orphan Grain Train (OGT) will be rolling through The Villages community on Sunday, April 30 to help provide them with food, clothing, medical supplies and other severely needed items.

Donations to buy and move this precious cargo are badly needed and will go directly to those people impacted by hunger and other tragic circumstances. To help in this endeavor, Amazing Grace Lutheran Church in Oxford (The Villages) will be holding special services Sunday April 30 to collect love offerings for OGT, which will help offset the cost of food and shipping to over 69 different countries and within the United States.

Worship services at 8 and 10:15 a.m. will feature a message of hope by Rev. Bruce Lamont, Pastoral Advisor of the Wisconsin Branch of OGT. Rev. Lamont will also sing with the Amazing Grace Praise Team with a song he wrote about Orphan Grain Train.

For more information on the Orphan Grain Train, visit: https://www.ogt.org/.

For more information about the event at Amazing Grace Lutheran Church, please phone the church at 352-748-1201 or visit the church’s website at: https://amazinggracelc.org/.