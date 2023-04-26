World War II and Vietnam veterans honored with Quilts of Valor

Eight veterans were honored with Quilts of Valor on Tuesday at the Eisenhower Recreation Center.

Quilts of Valor are made to thank veterans for their service and act as a reminder of each individual’s journey as members of the United States Military. The quilts are made by hand and presented in front of friends and family to honor their sacrifice.

Led by Villager Sheila Robbins, the Khaki Quilters, a chapter of the Quilting Guild of The Villages, piece, bind and long arm every quilt. A couple of the quilts for this presentation were provided by the Sewing Studio Patriotic Group.

“Thank you, quilters, for coming and setting this whole thing up,” said a grateful Robbins to the groups that made the event possible.

Harry Clark served as a Radioman First Class Petty Officer in the Navy from 1943-1946 during World War II. After finishing radio training at the University of Wisconsin, he was assigned to the USS Oyster Bay, a PT boat, and served as a Seaman First Class in the Philippine Islands.

Oyster Bay greatly contributed in the Battle of Leyte Gulf Philippine Islands, which was the second Battle of the Philippine Sea, the largest naval battle in history. Clark stayed in the Philippines as a shore patrolman in Samar and Subic Bay after Japan surrendered.

“Thank you very much to the hardworking and patriotic women of the Quilt of Valor,” said Clark upon receiving his quilt.

Lawrence Bailey served as sergeant in the Army from 1945-1946 during WWII. At 17 years old, Bailey tried to enlist in the Navy. However, he was disqualified due to a medical issue. The Army called a year and a half later.

By the time he finished basic training, the war had ended. He was sent to Germany as a demolition expert, where he cleared mine fields. He gives out candy each month and is known as the “Candy Man.”

“You have no idea what this means to me,” said Bailey. “It brings tears to my eyes to think about what these ladies do for us vets.”

William Strange served as a sergeant in the Air Force from 1961-1969. He was a Communications Specialist at numerous duty stations including the Philippines, Vietnam, France, Andrews Air Force Base, Warner Robbins AFB and Langley AFB.

Strange, along with the other two veterans who served in Vietnam, was given a Vietnam War Commemorative Lapel Pin at the presentation.

“I would like to thank all the people involved in this presentation. I am very proud to have served in the military,” said Strange.

Reginald Stout served as a sergeant in the Army from 1967-1969 during the Vietnam War.

“I would like to thank the ladies who dedicated their time to make these quilts,” said Stout. “God bless you, and God bless America.”

John Zielinski served as a Data Processing Second Class Petty Officer in the Navy from 1967-1971. He was stationed at Cubi Point, Philippines from FICPACFAC, Fleet Intelligence Pacific.

“I would like to thank everybody, especially the ladies that spent time in making this tribute to veterans,” said Zielinski.

Warren Sutton served as a sergeant in the Army from 1968-1970 during the Vietnam War.

“I would like to thank everyone for all their hard work,” said Sutton. “My wife sews, so I know what it takes to make one of these.”

Leo Vighetti served as a sergeant in the Marine Corps from 1970-1976. He was stationed on Paris Island.

“I just want to thank all the veterans who came before me and all those who will come after,” said Vighetti.

Joseph Phipps served as a Chief Warrant Officer in the Army from 1974-1998. One of his duty stations was in the Pentagon, Intelligence and Security Command (INSCOM). His other stations included Germany, Korea and stateside locations. He deployed to Haiti in 1994 as part of Operation Uphold Democracy.

“I have to give a shout out to organizations like the Quilt of Valor Foundation who recognize what we went through and what our families went through,” said Phipps.

Amongs the crowd paying tribute to the veterans was Cindy Brown, the community relations representative for Congressman Daniel Webster. She said she was drawn to the ceremony after seeing Robbins’ work on some of the quilts.

“Her work was just so beautiful, I had to come see for myself,” said Brown.

If you would like to nominate a fellow veteran for a quilt of valor, go to www.qovf.org. Enter “Sheila Robbins, The Villages” as the QOVF leader, and the quilt request will go to Robbins for a presentation. Veterans from other states can be nominated, as well. Send a copy of the confirmation to [email protected], and she will coordinate the request.