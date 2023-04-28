Bruce D. Fonda passed away suddenly on April 24, 2023. He was with his beloved wife and friends when he passed. Bruce was raised in Watervliet NY and lived in upstate NY until he retired to Lady Lake Florida. Bruce attended Watervliet high school and graduated in 1968. He played baseball for the Cannoneers and was an avid “Vliet” sports fan his entire life. At most sports games in the 90’s you could hear him yelling “We are…Vliet”.

He enjoyed supporting his girls in all their sports and was Coach of many of their Latham Lassies and Watervliet Softball teams. “Cousin Brucey” was the soundman for the band Night Fire and passed on his love for music to his girls and anyone he came in contact with. He was a crown champion of name that tune and was the “Karaoke King” of Water Oak. His favorite song to sing was “Everybody Loves Somebody”.

Bruce worked for NYS OGS as a Senior Stationery Engineer for 35 years before retiring. After retiring, he moved to Water Oak and was the “Mr. Rogers” and “Cruise Director” of the neighborhood. You could always see him outside washing his…and other people’s cars. He always had a friendly word for everyone. His smile was contagious. One of his great loves was his 56 Chevy and he attended car shows any time he could. He could identify anyone in the car show community by their cars. Some of the best friends of his life were made at car shows.

Happy hour on the lanai was the highlight of many people’s nights and he would always take over as the “DJ” of the pool. He was the ultimate entertainer. HIs favorite vacation areas were Key West Florida and York Beach Maine.

He is survived by his beloved wife Deborah; he was the best dad to Kelly (Don) Ewing and Kristin (Chris) Lee and was stepdad to 3 children. He was loved by his grandchildren Brianna Moorehead, Tyler and Eli Lee, Bentley Ewing and 4 step grandchildren. He was predeceased by his parents Robert and Irma (Gould) Fonda, his brother Kenneth Fonda and his daughter Shannon.

Bruce was one of a kind and will be greatly missed by all who knew him.

There will be a “Celebration of Life” for Bruce on Sunday April 30th at the Water Oak Satellite Clubhouse in Lady Lake FL from 4-7 pm. Friends are encouraged to attend and celebrate his wonderful life. In lieu of flowers a donation may be made to the charity of your choice in Bruce’s name.

“I’ve had the time of my life and I owe it all to you”