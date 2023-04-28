78.9 F
The Villages
Friday, April 28, 2023
Guest who overstayed welcome charged with stealing gun from host

By Staff Report
A guest who overstayed his welcome has been charged with stealing a gun from his host.

Denzel Londan Washington, 27, of Tavares was allowed to stay last December with the roommates at the Oakleaf Villages Apartment Homes on County Road 466, according to an arrest report from the Lady Lake Police Department. He stayed with them for the next several nights. However, a disagreement broke out over Washington’s extended stay.

The apartment’s roommates left for work and when they returned home, Washington was gone.

One of the men living in the apartment soon discovered his 9mm Canik TP9SFX handgun which had been loaded with 10 rounds of ammunition and had an additional two magazines were missing from his closet. Also missing was a XBOX Series X gaming device, which was found in February at a pawn shop in Orlando.

The discovery of the XBOX at the pawn shop led to Washington’s stepfather who provided clues ultimately leading to Washington being a suspect in the case.

Washington was arrested Wednesday on a Lake County warrant charging him with grand theft. He was booked at the Lake County Jail. Bond was set at $2,000 bond.

