Anthony Luiz III

Anthony “Tony” Luiz III, age 79, of Wildwood FL, went to be with his Lord and Savior on April 23, 2023. He was born in Attleboro, Massachusetts to Anthony Luiz, Jr and Loretta Benoit.

Tony found joy with his family and cherished the times they were all together. Nothing made him smile that bright, white, perfect smile than having a house full of friends and family dancing and laughing. He was outgoing, charismatic and he was deeply active with his hot rods, motorcycles, Nascar racing and had a deep love for horses. He took great pride in his work, having been the owner of A. Luiz Trucking for over 40 years.

Tony is survived by his wife of 58 years Vivienne Luiz of Wildwood, FL who lovingly called him Lou; son: Andrew Anthony Luiz (Rebecca Diaz) of Floral City FL; daughters: Cherie-Ann Luiz McLellan (Mark Peterson) of Bushnell FL and Bethany Luiz Krause (Eric) of McKinney TX; grandchildren: Laura Lee Luiz (Joshua Aguiar) of Seekonk MA, Aaron Lee McLellan USAF of Bushnell FL, Ethan Edward Krause and Brielle Krause of McKinney TX; great grandchildren: Anthony Daniel Luiz of Seekonk MA, Brayden Michael Aguiar and Vanessa Lee Aguiar of Seekonk MA; nephews, nieces and his friends who he treated like family.

He was preceded in death by his father and mother; brother: Richard Anthony Lewis (Barbara) of Port Charlotte FL and grandson: John Anthony Luiz (Amanda) of Seekonk MA.

In lieu of flowers, please consider a donation in Anthony Luiz’s memory to: Cornerstone Hospice, 2445 Lane Park Road, Tavares, FL 32778, or St. Lawrence Catholic Church of Bushnell, 320 E Dade Ave, Bushnell, FL 33513.

Funeral Mass will be held on Friday, May 12, 2023 at 11:00 am at St. Lawrence Catholic Church, 320 E Dade Ave, Bushnell, FL 33513, with

Father V. Reception will follow at the St Lawrence Social Hall (red building across the street from the church).