Saturday, April 29, 2023
Wildwood man headed to back to prison after caught with AR-15 ammunition

By Staff Report
Gary Edward Sesler Jr.

A Wildwood man is headed back to prison after he was caught with AR-15 ammunition.

Gary Edward Sesler Jr., 56, was sentenced this past week in Sumter County Court by Judge Mary Hatcher to 42 months in state prison.

He was arrested this past October by Sumter County sheriff’s deputies who were called in the wee hours to a travel trailer at 9782 County Road 229 in Wildwood. He was found to be in possession of an unfired rifle round for an AR-15 platform rifle.

Sesler has seven felony convictions, including a 2005 conviction for possession of cocaine. As a convicted felon, he is not permitted to possess ammunition.

He had been released from state prison in 2007.

