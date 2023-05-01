79.9 F
The Villages
Monday, May 1, 2023
Senator turns up pressure on airlines after surge of customer complaints

By Villages-News Editorial

Over the past year, airlines have faced a surge of customer complaints regarding air travel. In addition to complaints about refunds, long delays, and cancellations, there have also been several recent close calls with near aircraft collisions on or near runways. 

U.S. Sen. Marco Rubio sent letters to Southwest Airlines, American Airlines, Delta Air Lines, United Airlines, Alaska Airlines, Spirit Airlines, and JetBlue Airlines, asking how each airline intends to modify its future service to ensure fewer cancellations and delays, while also asking what steps the airlines are taking to guarantee the safety of their passengers. 

In his letters, Rubio said:

“There are serious concerns arising from these delays and cancellations that question the internal operations of your company – specifically, questions surrounding whether your airline is appropriately adjusting its flight schedules to ensure that U.S. customers are not stranded in airports or having their flights delayed. 
“Safety is of the utmost importance for any and all types of travel, particularly when operating machinery moving with the weight and speed of a commercial aircraft. More immediate action must be taken and travelers deserve to know how airlines are responding to these near-aircraft collisions.”

Click here for the full text of the letter sent to Southwest Airlines.

Click here for the full text of the letter sent to American Airlines.

Click here for the full text of the letter sent to Delta Air LinesUnited AirlinesAlaska AirlinesSpirit Airlines, and JetBlue Airlines.

