Details released in accident that claimed life of rising equestrian star

New details have been released in a tragic accident that claimed the life of a local teen considered to be a rising star in the equestrian world.

Hannah Serfass died after a riding accident Sunday at Fox Lea Farm in Venice.

The United States Equestrian Federation said Serfass was was riding Quaxx 2, a 12-year-old Holsteiner gelding, during the competition when the horse “tripped and suffered a rotational fall,” and fell on her.

Serfass was transported to the hospital, where she died, the federation said. The horse was not injured.

The USEF described Serfass as a “very talented up-and-coming young rider” who was “known for her passion for hoses, her natural ability, and her work ethic. She recently won a talent search for show jumping earlier this year, and won several medals at the World Equestrian Center in Marion County.

Serfass was home schooled but competed on the track team at Wildwood Middle High School.

Her trainer was Robin Swinderman Mitchell of Ocala.