With great sorrow and bittersweet gratitude, we announce the passing of Jerry Agett, age 85, after a dreadful battle with dementia. Jerry died at his home in Wildwood, Florida on Thursday, April 27, 2023.

He was born on Wednesday, March 30, 1938, to Ross and Gertrude (Baker) Agett in Farmersville, NY, in the family home. He grew up in Farmersville with his sister Betty and brother Larry, both predeceased, working together on the family farm, and riding his horse, Cocoa. After graduating High School, Jerry served his country by enlisting into the United States Marine Corp. Once he left the service, he soon married his first wife, Karen, and had his first daughter, Wendy, in Franklinville, NY. Later, he moved from the Southern Tier to Hilton, NY, where he met and married his second wife, Sandra, legally adopting her three daughters, Susan, Elizabeth and Amy. A few years later, together they had their final child, Kelly. Jerry spent a large chunk of his life raising all five daughters, outnumbered, the poor man.

Jerry spent his life in service to his family, friends, and neighbors. Over his life, he touched hundreds of lives working at a Franklinville, NY newspaper (Centinel Press), in a variety of sales (insurance, coffee, furniture), bartending, and in his construction business for over 20 years in Hilton, NY (Hendershot-Agett Carpenters/Contractors). So very hard-working, he often was employed in more than one job at a time to make ends meet and make sure life was good for “his girls”.

For fun, he loved watching lightning storms, occasional testing of his luck at the slot machines, golfing with friends, as well as spending weekends and vacations at “camp” on the serene Butterfield Lake, Redwood NY, in the Thousand Islands area. Whether working, boating, fishing, golfing or grilling, Dad loved life and his family and friends. Always conscientious of people’s limits, many times his “work” was paid for in trade rather than in cash. That can be hard on a family, but he always made it work. If you needed him, he was there as soon as he could be. He made an impact on many lives. He will be forever missed.

Jerry is predeceased by former wife Karen (Peterson, Mercier, Bearfield), former wife Sandra (Beldue, Hodges), eldest daughter Susan (Louis) Mazza, sister Betty (Alton) Pettit, and brother Larry (Toni) Agett. He is survived by his loving wife, Lorraine (Cupler, Allen); children, Wendy (Gregory, deceased) Brown of Franklinville, NY, Kelly Baldwin of Groveport, OH, Elizabeth (Lawrence) Fraser of Fulton, NY, and Amy Batel of Raleigh, NC; stepchildren, Terry (Michelle) Allen and Jeffrey (Kathy) Allen, as well as numerous beloved grandchildren, great-grandchildren, cousins, nieces, nephews, and dear friends.

In 1998, Jerry signed up to donate his body to science (anatomical donation) at the University of Rochester in NY. Because he passed in Florida, his body was donated to the University of Central Florida in Orlando. An anatomical donation may be used for education or research for the advancement of medical science and health initiatives. Once they are done, his body will be cremated, and his cremains will be sprinkled over the ocean off the coast of Florida. No formal memorial or celebration of life is scheduled to occur at this time.

His family is requesting donations in lieu of flowers to the Amedisys Compassionate Care Hospice in Wildwood, FL in his honor. Additional information and options for support and donations can be found on his Caring Bridge site at https://www.caringbridge.org/visit/jerryagett.