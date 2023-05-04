70 F
The Villages
Thursday, May 4, 2023
Loaded gun found in purse after police called to break up girl fight

By Staff Report
A loaded gun was found in a purse when Wildwood police were called to break up a girl fight.

The altercation involving five females broke out at about 4:30 p.m. Tuesday in the area of York Street and Martin Luther King Jr. Avenue, according to an arrest report from the Wildwood Police Department.

Tameika Ann Douglas, 32, of Wildwood, was in possession of a purse which held a Glock 17 Gen4 9mm handgun loaded with 18 rounds, including one round in the chamber. She did not have a concealed weapons permit.

Her purse also contained two grams of marijuana, two packs of cigarillos and a half-burnt marijuana cigarillo.

Douglas was arrested on charges of carrying a concealed weapon, possession of marijuana and possession of drug equipment. She was booked at the Sumter County Detention Center and released after posting $2,500 bond.

