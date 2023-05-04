86.2 F
The Villages
Thursday, May 4, 2023
Portillo’s files plan to build restaurant on U.S. Hwy. 27/441 in Lady Lake

By Staff Report

Portillo’s has filed a plan to build a restaurant on U.S. Hwy. 27/441 in Lady Lake.

Portillo’s is a Chicago-born chain famous for hot dogs, burgers and Italian beef sandwiches.

The Portillo's menu
The restaurant would be constructed on 3.51 acres along U.S. Hwy. 27/441 just west of where the bridge was recently demolished and southeast of Tire Kingdom. The vacant parcel, commonly referenced as the Mayfield property, will be the site of the new 7,800-square-foot restaurant which will seat 226 patrons and provide drive-through ordering. The restaurant will also offer outdoor patio seating.

There will be 131 parking spots, including five handicapped spaces. There will also be designated bicycle parking.

It is estimated the restaurant will employ 40 people.

thedoghouse
Portillo’s began as a hot dog stand in Villa Park, Ill. in 1963.

In 1963, Dick Portillo invested $1,100 into a small trailer to open the first Portillo’s hot dog stand in Villa Park, Ill. which he called “The Dog House.” Years later, Portillo’s has become a brand synonymous with Chicago. There are now more than 70 Portillo’s locations.

The nearest Portillo’s restaurants are located in Orlando and Kissimmee.

