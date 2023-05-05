80.5 F
The Villages
Friday, May 5, 2023
AAC to consider $1.285 million bid for renovation of two golf courses

By Meta Minton

The Amenity Authority Committee will consider a $1.285 million bid for the renovation of two executive golf courses.

The courses to be renovated are the Hilltop Executive Golf Course and the Briarwood Executive Golf Course. The work will include new greens, tees, fairways and re-grassing of the courses.

The low bidder for the work is Westscapes LLC with bids of $653,309 for the Hilltop course and $632,227 for the Briarwood course. Other bidders were Landirr Inc. and Down to Earth LLC.

The AAC had budgeted $1.7 million for the work, so the good news is that the low bid will result in savings of $414,463. The work is being funded with amenity money collected from residents of The Villages living north of County Road 466.

The AAC will consider the bid when it meets at 9 a.m. Wednesday, May 10 at Savannah Center.

