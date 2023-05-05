Georgia man arrested in parking lot at 75 Chrome Shop in Wildwood

A Georgia man was arrested in the parking lot at the 75 Chrome Shop on State Road 44 in Wildwood.

Sumter County sheriff’s deputies were called at about 11 a.m. Thursday to investigate a report of a suspicious person. Deputies found 59-year-old Christopher Paul Phillips of Savannah, Ga. who admitted he was in possession of the drug, Suboxone. He handed his wallet to a deputy and the deputy found 16 sublingual Suboxone strips inside the wallet. Phillips did not have a prescription for the drug, which is used to treat opiate addiction.

The San Gabriel, Calif. native was arrested on a drug possession charge. He was booked at the Sumter County Detention Center on $2,000 bond.