Wildwood’s Abby Lacayo to tell her story of overcoming difficult odds at event in Orlando

Abigail “Abby” Lacayo, an eighth-grade student at Wildwood Middle High School, has been chosen to deliver an inspirational speech at the Orlando AVID Summer Institute.

The AVID (Advanced Via Individual Determination) program is a nonprofit organization that provides educators with proven strategies to accelerate the performance of underrepresented students so all students across the entire campus can succeed in every facet of life. The goal of the AVID Speaker Contest is to capture authentic student and educator voices that demonstrate their personal resilience, determination and self-discovery.

Abby will be one of two featured student speakers sharing their stories with thousands of educators this coming June. Her story is certainly one of perseverance in the face of overwhelming odds, as she recently won a battle against what many worried would be a life of hardship.

In December 2020, Abby underwent surgery to remove her pancreas, spleen and gallbladder and to transplant islet cells into her liver at the University of Minnesota’s Masonic Children’s Hospital in Minneapolis.

The 12-hour surgery was necessary to combat the severe pain and bloating Abby experienced because of Heredity Chronic Pancreatitis and Gastro Paresis, a diagnosis that kept her from experiencing life the way she and her parents, Gina and Denis, wanted.

Months of recovery, including difficulty eating and anemia, finally ended as Abby slowly regained her appetite. Two and a half years of constant worry and financial strain came to a close as Abby went back to school and thrived amongst her peers.

Now, Abby is ready to share her experiences at the contest. Her travel accommodations will be taken care of, and she will receive a $500 honorarium. In addition, some winners will have their story highlighted at other AVID Summer Professional Learning events.