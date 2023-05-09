Husband arrested after altercation draws large crowd at The Cove

A husband was arrested after an altercation drew a large crowd at The Cove apartments in Lady Lake.

Officers responded at about 11 p.m. Saturday to the apartment complex on U.S. Hwy. 27/441 where the crowd had gathered, according to an arrest report from the Lady Lake Police Department.

The wife of 33-year-old Tobias Vondell Monroe Jr. told police that they had been in a car on their way home when he began to punch her. She said he also hit her and bit her when they returned to the apartment. She had suffered bruising and bleeding on the left side of her face.

The woman’s daughter heard the commotion and entered the apartment. She tried to protect her mother, but Monroe hit the child in the face. She also suffered bruises on her face.

Tobais was “highly intoxicated and was having a hard time standing,” the report said. He claimed he had been knifed by another man. Lake EMS attempted to put Monroe on a stretcher to take him to a local hospital for a medical evaluation. He spit in the face of one of the EMS personnel. He was transported to UF Health-Leesburg Hospital.

After he was cleared by doctors, Monroe was arrested on two counts of domestic battery, a charge of battery on an EMT and and a charge of resisting arrest. He has previous battery convictions from 2010 and 2021. He had been free on $2,000 bond after a driving under the influence arrest last month in Lake County. His bond has been revoked in that case and he was being held without bond at the Lake County Jail.