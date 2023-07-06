Passenger with marijuana and pipes arrested after traffic stop in Lady Lake

A passenger with marijuana and pipes was arrested after a traffic stop in Lady Lake.

Gabriella Partridge, 31, of Fruitland Park, was a passenger in a vehicle at about 1 a.m. Wednesday which was swerving on U.S. Hwy. 27/441, prompting a traffic stop, according to an arrest report from the Lady Lake Police Department. The driver was operating the vehicle with a suspended license.

A K-9 unit was summoned to the scene and the dog alerted on the vehicle, indicating the likely presence of drugs.

Partridge, who has a criminal history, was found to be in possession of 1.6 grams of marijuana and three glass pipes “consistent with crack pipes,” the report said.

She was arrested on charges of possession of marijuana and possession of drug paraphernalia. She was booked at the Lake County Jail on $2,000 bond.