Friday, July 7, 2023
Summerfield man arrested after allegedly punching roommate he was trying to evict

By Staff Report
Calvin Hooker

A Summerfield man was arrested after allegedly punching his roommate, who he was trying to evict.

Calvin Dale Hooker, 63, who lives at 14730 SE 94th Ave., was at home Monday when his 64-year-roommate, who was smoking a cigarette, returned to the residence, according to an arrest report from the Marion County Sheriff’s Office. Hooker ordered his roommate to leave and struck him in the face. There were two witnesses to the altercation and they backed up the roommate’s account of what happened, the report said.

Hooker indicated he has been trying to evict the roommate. He denied hitting him.

Hooker was arrested on a charge of aggravated battery. He was booked at the Marion County Jail on $2,000 bond.

