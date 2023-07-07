86.1 F
The Villages
Friday, July 7, 2023
FHP report sheds light on collision of golf cart and Camaro at gate

By Staff Report

The release of a Florida Highway Patrol accident report is shedding light on a collision of a golf cart and Camaro at a gate in The Villages.

Donald Jeffrey, 76, of the Village of Duval has been recuperating at Ocala Regional Medical Center as a result of the June 27 accident at the gate at the entrance to the Village of Hemingway, which is located near Havana Country Club.

Jeffrey had been at the wheel of his black 2009 Club Car golf cart at 6:55 p.m. that day traveling the multi-modal gate when he crossed Odell Circle, having failed to yield to a silver 2017 Chevy Camaro driven by a 73-year-old Wildwood man. The Camaro was traveling through the gate which had just opened. The golf cart was knocked on its side in the collision.

The Florida HIghway Patrol trooper included this diagram in the accident report.
The Florida HIghway Patrol trooper included this diagram in the accident report.

Jeffrey was transported by ambulance to the hospital in Ocala. The driver of the Camaro was not injured.

