Carolyn Herman Collins of Lady Lake, Florida passed away peacefully on Saturday, June 10 at the age of 79. She was born in Lenoir, NC. She earned a Bachelor’s degree from Old Dominion University and a master’s degree from Florida State University.

Having a love of the written word and a desire to motivate young minds, she completed 32 years of service as a Librarian and Media Specialist in the Franklin City and Portsmouth Public School Systems in Virginia. Throughout her career, she was recognized for many accomplishments both on the local, state and national levels. Carolyn believed in service to her community. An interest in politics led her to serve as a legislative aide. Her expertise led to an invitation to become a member of the Republican Senatorial Inner Circle. She was also actively involved in The Oxford United Methodist Church in Florida as well as Thalia United Methodist Church in Virginia.

Carolyn’s interests were widespread. She participated in all styles of dance, animal rehabilitation, and travel. Her home was full of love and laughter. She had perfected the art of hosting. From elegant dinner parties to lively game nights, guests ended the evening thoroughly entertained. Carolyn’s Christmas letters were extraordinarily funny with a witty sense of humor toward the aging process. Carolyn never missed a birthday and wrote the most eloquent thank you notes. When visiting Carolyn, you felt as if you were the most important person in the world. Carolyn was once asked how she would like to be remembered. She stated that it was not the memory that was important to her, but rather the fact that she had made a difference in at least one person’s life.

She is preceded in death by her parents, Richard and Madeline Herman, and her sister, Madeline Mullis. She is survived by her husband of 33 years, Walter Collins, also of Lady Lakes Florida, a brother, Richard (Marie) Herman of Virginia, a stepdaughter, Heather (Joe) Femia of Virginia, 1 niece, 2 nephews, 3 grandchildren, 1 grandnephew and 1 grandniece.

The memorial service will be held at Oxford United Methodist Church, Oxford, FL on Sunday, July 9, 2023, at 2:00pm followed by a reception for family and friends. http://oxfordflumc.com. Interment will be held on a later date. In lieu of flowers, please consider donating in her memory to The Dementia Society of America https://www.dementiasociety.org/ or The Oxford United Methodist Church, www.oxfordflumc.org