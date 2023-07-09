DeSantis suggests Hunter Biden left cocaine at White House

Gov. Ron DeSantis has hinted that President Biden’s son Hunter may have been the one who left behind cocaine at the White House.

The Secret Service is investigating the discovery of cocaine in the West Wing of the White House. While the Secret Service remains tight lipped about the investigation, DeSantis expressed his thoughts during Saturday night’s Miami-Dade County Lincoln Day Dinner.

“But was it Hunter’s? Does everyone think it’s Hunter’s cocaine? Whose cocaine was it?” the governor asked when returning to Florida from his busy presidential campaign schedule that has been taking him to Iowa, New Hampshire and other early voting states.

“If that were a Republican White House, man, you’d have a special counsel appointed. They’d want to know who the fingerprints—they’d know everything. Now there’s ‘Oh we were never going to be able to figure out you know, you know what’s going on,’” DeSantis said in the keynote address at the Lincoln Day Dinner.

He also sounded the alarm about a possible second Biden term.

“If you look at what’s going on with Biden and the left, they are intent on destroying the United States of America. And I think that if they’re able to win in ‘24, and if we have another disappointing election, like we did in 2022, Katy bar the door because they’re playing for keeps. If they win in ‘24 across the board, they will pack the U.S. Supreme Court. They will add new judges, they will add liberal judges, and they will erase our conservative majority from the U.S. Supreme Court just like that. They will try to make Washington, D.C. a state, so they get two left-wing, Democrat senators elected basically for life. They will abolish the electoral college. And they will eliminate voter ID in every jurisdiction in this country, and most likely mandate ballot harvesting in every jurisdiction in this country,” DeSantis warned.