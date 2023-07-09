92.1 F
The Villages
Sunday, July 9, 2023
Pike 75 Logistics Center in Sumter County wins $7,000 Duke Energy grant

By Staff Report

Duke Energy Foundation recently awarded Sumter County with a $7,000 economic development grant to evaluate and document the available fire flow to serve the industrial park known as the Pike 75 Logistics Center.

The Pike 75 Logistics Center, a strategic transportation regional distribution center totaling over 245± acres, is located in Sumter County at the apex of Central Florida’s transportation hub. It is located on State Road 44, near the Florida’s Turnpike/Interstate 75 intersection and U.S. 301.

The Pike 75 Logistics Center site in Sumter County
The Pike 75 Logistics Center site in Sumter County.

Sumter County, Kimley-Horn & Associates Inc. and the City of Wildwood will work together to perform a steady- state hydraulic analysis. The hydraulic analysis will indicate the maximum expected flow and pressure for a fire protection event.

The analysis will also help the City of Wildwood and Sumter County provide current and updated water information to potential businesses considering locating to the Pike 75 Logistics Center.

For more information about Pike 75 Logistics Center or other industrial locations in Sumter County, contact Sumter County Economic Development at (352) 689-4400 or visit www.sumterbusiness.com.

