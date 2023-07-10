92.4 F
The Villages
Subscribe
Monday, July 10, 2023
type here...

Barbara Garvey Sirinek

By Staff Report
Barbara Garvey Sirinek
Barbara Garvey Sirinek

Barbara Garvey Sirinek passed away peacefully on June 27, 2023 at Cornerstone Hospice House, The Villages, FL.

She was born on October 6, 1946 to Victor and Jane Garvey in Manhattan, NY. Barbara was the beloved wife of Douglas Sirinek who predeceased her. She is survived by many extended family members including Alan and Kathy Sirinek of La Porte, IN, Kenneth Sirinek, of West Chester, PA, Robert Sirinek and Elaine Douvas of Ridgewood, NJ, Mary Beth Sirinek of Kansas City, and Lynn Helbling Sirinek of Pittsburgh. She is also survived by many loving nieces and nephews.

Barbara enjoyed her work as a senior partner/ associate broadcast director for Wunderman Media of New York City. She and Doug retired to The Villages in 2006 where they were active in many clubs and made wonderful friends. Barbara loved shopping, traveling, meeting new people, and hosting friends and family. She especially appreciated sunsets on her beloved Anna Maria Island.

Barbara’s life will be celebrated by family later this summer on Anna Maria Island. Special thanks are given to her niece, Nancy Crane, who shepherded Barbara through her many health challenges and was with her during her final days.

Those who wish may make a contribution in remembrance of Barbara to Cornerstone Hospice House, 601 Mariposa Way, The Villages, FL 32162 or to the American Cancer Society at cancer.org.

More Headlines

Get Our Daily Emails

Headlines

Letters to the Editor

Is no one safe from Trump supporters?

A Village of Virginia Trace resident describes an unnerving encounter with a couple of Trump supporters in The Villages.

Thank you for letting me vent on this issue

In a Letter to the Editor, a Village of Hillsborough resident takes the opportunity to do a little venting.

We need to conserve water

A Villager is shaking her head at the sod vs. stone issue and points out we need to conserve water.

Neighbors wouldn’t lift a finger after my grandparents died

A grandson finds it shameful that neighbors couldn’t be a bit more supportive after the death of his grandparents. Read his Letter to the Editor.

The Villages is becoming the laughingstock of the area

In a Letter to the Editor, a Del Webb Spruce Creek resident suggests that The Villages is becoming the laughingstock of the area.

Photos