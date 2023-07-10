Barbara Garvey Sirinek passed away peacefully on June 27, 2023 at Cornerstone Hospice House, The Villages, FL.

She was born on October 6, 1946 to Victor and Jane Garvey in Manhattan, NY. Barbara was the beloved wife of Douglas Sirinek who predeceased her. She is survived by many extended family members including Alan and Kathy Sirinek of La Porte, IN, Kenneth Sirinek, of West Chester, PA, Robert Sirinek and Elaine Douvas of Ridgewood, NJ, Mary Beth Sirinek of Kansas City, and Lynn Helbling Sirinek of Pittsburgh. She is also survived by many loving nieces and nephews.

Barbara enjoyed her work as a senior partner/ associate broadcast director for Wunderman Media of New York City. She and Doug retired to The Villages in 2006 where they were active in many clubs and made wonderful friends. Barbara loved shopping, traveling, meeting new people, and hosting friends and family. She especially appreciated sunsets on her beloved Anna Maria Island.

Barbara’s life will be celebrated by family later this summer on Anna Maria Island. Special thanks are given to her niece, Nancy Crane, who shepherded Barbara through her many health challenges and was with her during her final days.

Those who wish may make a contribution in remembrance of Barbara to Cornerstone Hospice House, 601 Mariposa Way, The Villages, FL 32162 or to the American Cancer Society at cancer.org.