76.6 F
The Villages
Subscribe
Monday, July 10, 2023
type here...

Man spotted in wee hours pulling door handle at Brownwood restaurant

By Staff Report
Zachary Taylor Czternastek
Zachary Taylor Czternastek

A man was spotted in the wee hours pulling on the door handle at a popular restaurant at Brownwood Paddock Square.

A Community Watch officer was on patrol at 2:20 a.m. Saturday when he spotted a man, later identified as 28-year-old Zachary Taylor Czternastek of Lady Lake, pulling on the door handle at Harvest restaurant.

A Wildwood police officer soon responded to the scene and conducted a pat down of Czternastek. He was found to be in possession of methamphetamine.

Czternastek was arrested on a felony charge of drug possession. He was booked at the Sumter County Detention Center and released after posting $2,000 bond.

More Headlines

Get Our Daily Emails

Headlines

Letters to the Editor

The Villages Daily Sun is giving bad advice on roundabouts

In a Letter to the Editor, a Village of Sunset Pointe resident contends The Villages Daily Sun is giving bad advice on roundabouts.

Forget the fines and let’s save some water!

A Village of Pine Ridge resident, in a Letter to the Editor, says it’s time to forget the fines and conserve some water.

Is no one safe from Trump supporters?

A Village of Virginia Trace resident describes an unnerving encounter with a couple of Trump supporters in The Villages.

Thank you for letting me vent on this issue

In a Letter to the Editor, a Village of Hillsborough resident takes the opportunity to do a little venting.

We need to conserve water

A Villager is shaking her head at the sod vs. stone issue and points out we need to conserve water.

Photos