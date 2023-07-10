Man spotted in wee hours pulling door handle at Brownwood restaurant

A man was spotted in the wee hours pulling on the door handle at a popular restaurant at Brownwood Paddock Square.

A Community Watch officer was on patrol at 2:20 a.m. Saturday when he spotted a man, later identified as 28-year-old Zachary Taylor Czternastek of Lady Lake, pulling on the door handle at Harvest restaurant.

A Wildwood police officer soon responded to the scene and conducted a pat down of Czternastek. He was found to be in possession of methamphetamine.

Czternastek was arrested on a felony charge of drug possession. He was booked at the Sumter County Detention Center and released after posting $2,000 bond.