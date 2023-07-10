92.4 F
The Villages
Monday, July 10, 2023
By Staff Report
Peggy Hoffman Mills, age 73, passed away at her home in Wildwood, Florida on Tuesday, July 4, 2023.

She was born on May 15, 1950, in Chatom, Alabama. A 1968 graduate of Niceville High School in Niceville, Florida and 1988 graduate of Bishop State Community College in Mobile, Alabama, Peggy worked as registered nurse in the intensive care and home health care settings before retiring early to travel with her husband, Donell. She was a devoted wife, mother, grandmother, and friend to many people around the world. She never met a stranger and loved nothing more than spending time with family and dear friends.

She is preceded in death by her parents, Rupert Leon and Myrtle Hoffman; her brothers, Leon and James; and sisters-in-law Susan and Gaile.

In addition to her husband Donell, she is survived by her daughter Tammy (Todd) Barbe, brother Carl (Teresa), her beloved children by marriage Donna (Tom) Patterson, Darla (Monroe) Herndon, Donnie (Joyce) Mills, 10 grandchildren, and 22 great grandchildren.

A celebration of life memorial service will be held at 11:00 am Saturday, July 15, 2023, at the Baldwin Brothers Funeral and Cremation Society, 3990 E. SR 44, Suite 105, Wildwood, Florida.

Photos