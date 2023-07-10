Richard (Doc) Stenzhorn October 5, 1936 to June 5, 2023 passed away after extended illness. Doc was born in Michigan to Carl and Frances Stenzhorn. Resided in northwest Detroit until 1959 with his brother Carl (Cully) and sister Karen Sue. He was educated at Isaac Newton Elementary, Mumford High School, and graduated Wayne State University 1959. Moved to Santa Fe New Mexico. Completed Dental School in 1974. Doc married twice, and is survived, loved and missed by his son Ted, and step-daughters Kelly, Kathy and Kristen and sister Karen (Sue).

In 1960 Doc joined the National Guard and served proudly until 1991, retiring as a Brigadier General. He had many passions to name a few, community activism, golf, music, Detroit Tigers, travel, reading and Jeopardy. (Do not call him during that hour.) While in college he was a member of Delta Chi fraternity and attended yearly reunions throughout his life. he loved to travel and saw a great deal of North America and much of Europe.

Since moving to The Villages he has made wonderful loving friendships through his music with Sparky’s Strummers. Golfing groups and neighborhood activities.

Doc’s memorial will take place in the Fall of 2023.