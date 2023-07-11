Carol Johnson (nee Warnet) of The Villages, FL, formerly of Wanaque, NJ, died peacefully on June 29th after a brief illness.

Carol was born in Paterson, NJ on September 13,1945 to John and Grace Warnet. The eldest of four children, Carol got her degree in Early Childhood Education from Paterson State College (William Paterson University) after which she embarked on a more than 30-year career as a teacher at Lincoln Elementary School in Pompton Lakes, NJ. Carol had a remarkable way with children and was a talented educator whose warmth and encouragement helped shape the early lives of hundreds of students.

On November 16,1968 Carol married Frank Johnson and they made a home in Wanaque, NJ with their beloved dog, Rusty. Their house is fondly remembered as one filled with laughter and cheer at holiday gatherings and especially at the annual “Warnet Family Picnic” where loved ones from near and far gathered to swim, eat watermelon and great food, and enjoy each other’s company while watching the Fourth of July fireworks over the Wanaque skyline.

Carol and Frank shared a love of travel and together they visited and explored almost every corner of the world. It was their life’s passion and one that brought Carol great joy and fulfillment. In 2001, once they were both retired, Carol and Frank moved to The Villages, FL where they were embraced by their new neighbors and warmly welcomed into the congregation of North Lake Presbyterian Church. It was here that Carol developed a close-knit circle of friends and where she was able to share her gifts as an educator with the children of the church. She loved her church community and was loved by them in return.

Carol will be remembered as a strong force of nature who spoke her mind and was a fierce advocate for herself and for Frank, whose years-long decline in health required her full-time attention and care. Carol loved conversation and would have long talks with her friends and her siblings, John and Judy. She loved the beach, spent many memorable summers at the Jersey Shore, and enjoyed bringing visitors to New Smyrna Beach in Florida. She delighted in seeing her nieces and nephews grow up and was a loving and constant presence in their lives and in those of their spouses and children.

Carol is predeceased by her parents John and Grace Warnet and sister Betsy Warnet. She is survived by her husband of 54 years Frank Johnson, her brother John Warnet (wife Cathy), sister Judy Slegona (husband Brian), nieces and nephews Lauren Marzo (husband Joe), Dawn McDonald (husband Brendan), Sarah Henderson (husband Jim), Josh Warnet (wife Alexandra) and Peter Warnet. She was a loving Great-Aunt to Isabella, Owen, Joey, Caleb and James and a beloved cousin and friend to loved ones in New Jersey, Florida and beyond. Carol will be greatly missed, but forever cherished in our memories and in our hearts.

Funeral services will be held at North Lake Presbyterian Church in Lady Lake on July 20th at 11am followed by a separate memorial service in New Jersey. Interment will follow at Florida National Cemetery.

In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to the children Carol taught at North Lake Presbyterian Church through two programs which were very dear to her heart. Select the “Little Blessing Fund” or the “NOW! Children’s Program” at the following link:

https://www.shelbygiving.com/App/Form/34407e0a-0c0f-4a1e-9e73-39db78a1f891