81.2 F
The Villages
Subscribe
Tuesday, July 11, 2023
type here...

Martin Henry Ouimet Sr.

By Staff Report
Martin Henry Ouimet Sr
Martin Henry Ouimet Sr.

Martin (Matt) Henry Ouimet Sr., age 89, loving husband and father, passed away on June 28, 2023. He was born on October 31, 1933 to Hector Ouimet and Nora (MarcAurelle) Ouimet and resided in Taftville, Connecticut until his retirement, residing in Lady Lake, Florida thereafter.

Martin received a Masters Degree from Southern Connecticut State University and worked 35 years at the Norwich State Hospital as a music therapist. He then retired from the William W. Backus Hospital after working as a clinical psychologist.

Martin led the Matt Weems Orchestra for many years where he performed at area establishments.

He is survived by his loving wife of over 70 years, Rita Evelyn Neveu, and his children Laura of Lady Lake, Fl., Martin Jr. (Ruth) of Norwich, David of Noank, Bryan (Andrea) of Lisbon, and Paul (Bernadette) of Taftville along with several grandchildren. Martin was predeceased by his sons Mark and Stephen.

There are no arrangements for services at this time.

More Headlines

Get Our Daily Emails

Headlines

Letters to the Editor

The Villages Daily Sun is giving bad advice on roundabouts

In a Letter to the Editor, a Village of Sunset Pointe resident contends The Villages Daily Sun is giving bad advice on roundabouts.

Forget the fines and let’s save some water!

A Village of Pine Ridge resident, in a Letter to the Editor, says it’s time to forget the fines and conserve some water.

Is no one safe from Trump supporters?

A Village of Virginia Trace resident describes an unnerving encounter with a couple of Trump supporters in The Villages.

Thank you for letting me vent on this issue

In a Letter to the Editor, a Village of Hillsborough resident takes the opportunity to do a little venting.

We need to conserve water

A Villager is shaking her head at the sod vs. stone issue and points out we need to conserve water.

Photos