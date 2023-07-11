Martin Henry Ouimet Sr.

Martin (Matt) Henry Ouimet Sr., age 89, loving husband and father, passed away on June 28, 2023. He was born on October 31, 1933 to Hector Ouimet and Nora (MarcAurelle) Ouimet and resided in Taftville, Connecticut until his retirement, residing in Lady Lake, Florida thereafter.

Martin received a Masters Degree from Southern Connecticut State University and worked 35 years at the Norwich State Hospital as a music therapist. He then retired from the William W. Backus Hospital after working as a clinical psychologist.

Martin led the Matt Weems Orchestra for many years where he performed at area establishments.

He is survived by his loving wife of over 70 years, Rita Evelyn Neveu, and his children Laura of Lady Lake, Fl., Martin Jr. (Ruth) of Norwich, David of Noank, Bryan (Andrea) of Lisbon, and Paul (Bernadette) of Taftville along with several grandchildren. Martin was predeceased by his sons Mark and Stephen.

There are no arrangements for services at this time.