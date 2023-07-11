Monika Arrington

Sunrise Feb. 18, 1953 – Sunset Dec. 28, 2022.

The Villages, Florida — When Monika walked into a room, she made it shine. Her vivacious, generous and thoughtful way was infectious and touched so many hearts. If you knew Monika, you know how deeply she loved with a loyalty that went beyond measure. She made you feel special, loved and taken care of … these were just a few of her extraordinary gifts.

Monika received her angel wings at home surrounded by her loving family and lots of love.

She is survived by her husband, Jim Arrington. Jim always said Monika was his “Reason.” He will always be the love of her life. Their love was like a fairy tale.

She is also survived by two daughters, Dawn O’Keefe and Mishel Mercier whom she cherished and doted on and would do anything for. Her girls were her life. She was their biggest cheerleader and was always supportive, loving, caring, funny and generous.

Her grandchildren, Kyle O’Keefe, Brittany Mercier and Asia Mercier meant the world to her. She was and always will be THE BEST OMI in the universe. She spoiled them to no end and their relationships were so beautiful.

Monika’s sister, Jane Brink and brother, Jack Yon as well as daughters, Lisa Duval and Katie Arrington share in this immense family loss.

Monika started her property management company, Expert Property Management, and was a huge contributor to the Concord area. She had amazing relationships with her tenants, landlords and the like. She would do anything to help single mothers and those looking for a new start in life.

We know you are still shining bright mommy and always will. That is who you are at your core. You have been the most beautiful, amazing Mommy/Omi/Monika and we are blessed to have you as our angel forever and ever.

Ain’t no mountain high enough!

To honor Monika, please do something kind for someone, share a smile, hold the door, offer a hug, pay for someone’s coffee …