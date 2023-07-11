Villager voices concern about rehab hospital to be built in her backyard

A 38,870-square-foot rehabilitation hospital and a 6,028-square-foot medical office building are planned near the northwest corner of Powell Road and County Road 44-A.

At a meeting Tuesday of the Wildwood Planning and Zoning Board, Special Magistrate Lindsay C.T. Holt granted a special exception that allows the project in an area with commercial zoning.

Exalt Health Rehabilitation Hospital will have 40 inpatient beds and 90 parking spaces. The medical office building will have 24 parking spaces.

Plans for the project on a 5.4-acre site includes landscape buffers on the east and west sides, but none on the north side next to Millennium Park or the south side along CR 44A.

Judy Stasiak, who lives in the Alden Bungalows neighborhood across CR 44A, said she has concerns about noise, lights and traffic.

“The entrance to the hospital and medical building is basically going to be in my backyard,” she told Holt during a public hearing. “We’re now going to have lights in our backyard.”

Representing the developer, attorney Robert Batsel said setbacks and buffers will meet city code and that the developer will work with neighbors.

Stasiak also said she had concerns that only 10 residents of her neighborhood were notified of the hearing because they are within 300 feet of the property.

Exalt Heath of Garland, Texas, was founded last year and is backed by Nautic Partners, a 35-year-old private equity firm. The chief executive officer is Ken McGee, who has both business and clinical experience as a registered nurse.

The company also is building rehabilitation hospitals in Conroe, Texas, and Scottsdale, Ariz. Its hospitals feature private patient suites.