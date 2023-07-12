Charles A. Frye

1924 – 2023

Charles Allen Frye – affectionately known as “Chuck” – of Hampton VA departed this life on July 6, 2023 in The Villages FL.

Visitation will be on Thursday, July 13, 2023, 10:00 AM to 11:00 AM at Hiers Baxley Funeral Home, 3975 Wedgewood Lane, The Villages, FL 32162 .

Funeral services will be held on July 13, 2023 at 11:00 AM at Hiers Baxley Funeral Home , 3975 Wedgewood Lane, The Villages, FL 32162 with Pastor Harold Hendren of New Covenant United Methodist Church officiating.

Chuck was born in Pittsburgh PA on March 3, 1924 to Charles and Beatrice Lias Frye who preceded him in death. He went to school in Waynesboro VA and Pittsburgh PA. Chuck was married to Gloria Frye on December 24, 1985 in Orlando FL. He was a veteran of the U.S. Air Force retiring in 1975 as a Chief Master Sergeant after 31 years, 9 months, 24 days. He served in World War II, the Korean War and Vietnam. Chuck was awarded the Bronze Star along with many other medals. Chuck was involved in several clubs in The Villages.

In addition to his parents, Chuck was preceded in death by his first wife Mattie Frye, his youngest daughter Anita Epps, his grandson James Hall, Jr., and his great-granddaughter Sierra Reese.

Chuck is survived by his devoted wife, Gloria Frye, 3 children, Leslie Hall (James) of Richmond VA, Charles Frye, Jr. (Ginger) of Marietta GA and Colette Martinez (Manny) of N. Charleston SC, 2 step-children, Anthony Albury (Syreeta) of Atlanta GA and Tiffany Albury of Tampa FL, 6 grandchildren, 7 great-grandchildren, 1 great great-grandchild, 3 step-grandchildren and a host of nieces, nephews, family and friends.

The family of Charles (Chuck) Frye wishes to extend our sincere thanks to everyone.