Gov. DeSantis should give credit where credit is due

To the Editor:

Gov. DeSantis recently announced that 19 Florida counties were receiving funds to expand Broadband (6/12/2023 Daily Sun on page D5). Sumter County received $604,000 to lay 126.7 miles of fiber optic cable to benefit the towns of Bushnell, Webster, Linden, Tarrytown and The Villages. Lake County received $3.8 million and Marion received $6.5 Million.

Also the link to Sanibel Island was also funded by Infrastructure funds

What DeSantis has always failed to say is that this funding came from the Democrats courtesy of HR 3684-Infrastructure, Investment and Jobs act, one of the major pieces of Biden legislation. Passed by mostly Democrats and a few Republicans, the legislation is starting to have a local impact.

Thank you President Biden!

Our local Congresspersons, Webster, Rubio and Scott, all voted against the Infrastructure, Investment and Jobs Act.

Dorothy Duncan

Village of St. Charles