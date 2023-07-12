87.3 F
The Villages
Wednesday, July 12, 2023
Gov. DeSantis should give credit where credit is due

By Letters to the Editor

To the Editor:

Gov. DeSantis recently announced that 19 Florida counties were receiving funds to expand Broadband (6/12/2023 Daily Sun on page D5). Sumter County received $604,000 to lay 126.7 miles of fiber optic cable to benefit the towns of Bushnell, Webster, Linden, Tarrytown and The Villages. Lake County received $3.8 million and Marion received $6.5 Million.
Also the link to Sanibel Island was also funded by Infrastructure funds
What DeSantis has always failed to say is that this funding came from the Democrats courtesy of HR 3684-Infrastructure, Investment and Jobs act, one of the major pieces of Biden legislation. Passed by mostly Democrats and a few Republicans, the legislation is starting to have a local impact.
Thank you President Biden!
Our local Congresspersons, Webster, Rubio and Scott, all voted against the Infrastructure, Investment and Jobs Act.

Dorothy Duncan
Village of St. Charles

 

Letters to the Editor

