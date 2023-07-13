Flora Jeanne Hoch

90.9 F
The Villages
Thursday, July 13, 2023
By Staff Report
Flora Jeanne (deFuria) Hoch, 75, of The Villages passed away on July 10, 2023.

She was born November 18, 1947 in Upper Darby, Pennsylvania to the late Godfrey and Pearl deFuria. She is a graduate of Millersville State College. While attending school, she met her husband, Barry, and they were married on Feb 15, 1969. She served as director of the Downingtown Library, and director of circulation for the Chester County Library.

She retired and moved to Florida from Downingtown, Pennsylvania in 2004. She was a member of New Covenant Methodist Church, where she participated in several of their choral groups. She enjoyed travelling, especially camping in her RV. getting to see most of the country, East of the Mississippi. She also enjoyed needlepoint. Her house is adorned with her artwork, and many items were given as gifts to others.

She is survived by her loving husband of 54 years, Barry; son Jason Hoch; and grandson Knox.

