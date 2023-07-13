Mary Jane Rodberg

Mary Jane (Baer) Rodberg passed away unexpectedly on July 4, 2023, at UF Health Leesburg Hospital with Allan, Kim and Gail by her side. She was 88 years old.

Mary Jane was born in Chicago, Illinois on October 19, 1934. She attended college at the University of Miami where she met and married the love of her life, Allan. She was a flight attendant for National Airlines before becoming a housewife and raising their 5 children together. They were married for 67 years.

During Mary Jane’s life she lived in Miami, the Florida Keys for 30 years and Pigeon Forge, TN before moving to The Villages in 2013, gaining precious, lifelong friendships along the way. She was known for her love of laughter (giggles), fierce love for her children, grandchildren, and all animals. She opened the only feline spay & neuter clinic in the Florida Keys, Helping Homeless Cats, to provide a much-needed service there for the feral cat population. She was an amazing cook, baker and entertainer who loved to host dinner parties, fun game nights and surprise her friends with her prized cherry cheesecake, key lime pie and chocolate chip cookies.

Cherished by all who knew her, Mary Jane is survived by her loving husband Allan, daughters Kimberly and Gail, son Derek (Tara), grandchildren Alex, Olivia, Myers, Jack, Tommy & Erin, daughter-in-law Kim Rodberg, sister-in-laws Mary Jane Baer and Ethel Rodberg, brother-in-law Michael Estey, wonderful nieces and nephews, countless friends and her puppy, Ranger.

She was preceded in death by her beloved children Dale and Debbie, her brother Frederick Baer and sister, Cheryl Estey, family Arline & Vernon Paul & Lenny Rodberg. In lieu of flowers, please consider a donation in her name to The Leesburg Humane Society, 41250 Emeralda Island Rd, Leesburg, FL 34788 or to your local Special Olympics chapter.