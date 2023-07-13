Roger Demers, age 79 of The Villages, FL, passed peacefully Sunday, July 2nd at cornerstone hospice in Tavares after a brief stay with inspirits memory care in Wildwood. His high school sweetheart, Susan and spouse of 60 years was by his side.

The lord set him free from the pain he suffered from Alzheimer’s for the last 20 years. He was born sept 8, 1943 in Woonsocket, RI to rose and Arthur Demers; preceded in death were his brothers Richard, Raymond, sister Rachel. Rita Pincince sister and brother Rene Demers. Roger served his country 4yrs in the air force during the Cuban missile crisis and Vietnam at a strategic command center in Larson AFB in Moses Lake WA. His wife joined him and they were married at the Larson AFB catholic chapel on November 22, 1963…they had the privilege of meeting then president John F. Kennedy. He worked for drake bakeries for 10 yrs. as supervisor and Entenmann’s bakery for 25 years as a regional manager at Cape Cod and surrounding areas. He was dearly loved by everyone and loved in return. His motto was “do the right thing!”.

He will forever be in the hearts of his wife Susan, his children Kenneth, Patti (Mark) Gray, Donna (John) Cruz. His grandchildren Derek Demers (Bridget), Katelyn (Rob) Reilly Parker and his great grandchildren Christian Demers, Hunter Parker and 2 wk. old Dawson James Demers.

A Christian mass of celebration will be held on July 20th at St Mark the Evangelist Catholic Church at 10am. Following will be a service with military honors at the Bushnell VA cemetery to his place of rest. The family requests donations to roger’s personal fundraiser “Alzheimer walk 2023”.