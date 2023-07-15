Charter School office moved to Middleton as enrollment capacity swells to 6,500

The Villages High School office staff along with the Central Office staff have moved to The Villages High School at Middleton.

The new schools at Middleton will be open to students and parents on Tuesday, Aug. 8 for orientation.

The Villages Charter School currently consists of six attendance centers (three elementary centers, one middle school, one K-8 center and one high school) with an enrollment of over 3,450.

In the fall of 2023, The Villages Charter School will open a K-8 center (with an enrollment capacity of 2,000) and relocate The Villages High School with an expanded enrollment capacity of 2,000 bringing the total enrollment capacity across all buildings to approximately 6,500.