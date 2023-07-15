93 F
The Villages
Subscribe
Saturday, July 15, 2023
type here...

Charter School office moved to Middleton as enrollment capacity swells to 6,500

By Staff Report

The Villages High School office staff along with the Central Office staff have moved to The Villages High School at Middleton.

The new schools at Middleton will be open to students and parents on Tuesday, Aug. 8 for orientation.

The Villages Charter School currently consists of six attendance centers (three elementary centers, one middle school, one K-8 center and one high school) with an enrollment of over 3,450.

In the fall of 2023, The Villages Charter School will open a K-8 center (with an enrollment capacity of 2,000) and relocate The Villages High School with an expanded enrollment capacity of 2,000 bringing the total enrollment capacity across all buildings to approximately 6,500.

More Headlines

Get Our Daily Emails

Headlines

Letters to the Editor

Sumter County needs to put the brakes on the growth

A Webster resident contends The Villages has gotten out of hand and Sumter County needs to put the brakes on growth.

Here’s why The Villages built that new high school

A Lady Lake reader, in a Letter to the Editor, offers a theory as to why The Villages built the big new high school down in the southern end of The Villages.

Let’s remember the truth about U.S. Sen. Rick Scott

A Village of Palo Alto resident objects to a recent Opinion piece by U.S. Sen. Rick Scott and wants to remind readers about a bit of Scott’s history.

Absolutely amazing that Disney World is not crowded anymore

In a Letter to the Editor, a Village of Belvedere resident notes that it is absolutely amazing that Disney World is not crowded anymore.

Misleading information on Sumter County’s fire tax increase

A Village of Sunset Pointe resident, in a Letter to the Editor, warns against being misled about the increased fire tax in Sumter County.

Photos